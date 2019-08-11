Wisler pitched two scoreless innings, allowing one hit and striking out one batter in Saturday's 5-4 loss to the Rays.

Wisler did his job well, needing only 23 pitches to navigate the two-inning appearance. In nine appearances (four as an opener) with the Mariners, Wisler has a 2.61 ERA and 0.87 WHIP across 10.1 innings. The opener role will continue to prevent him from gathering decisions.