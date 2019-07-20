Mariners' Matt Wisler: Getting look as opener
Wisler will serve as the Mariners' opening pitcher for Saturday's game against the Angels, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
He'll become the seventh different Seattle pitcher to serve as an opener this season and will likely cover no more than an inning or two before giving way to bulk reliever Wade LeBlanc. The early returns from Wisler haven't been promising since he came over from the Padres in an Independence Day trade. He's given up a run in each of his three appearances, all of which consisted of one inning.
