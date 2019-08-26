Mariners' Matt Wisler: Named opener Monday
Wisler will serve as the opener Monday against the Yankees, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
Wisler has fared well in seven appearances as an opener this season, allowing just four hits and a walk across nine scoreless innings while striking out eight and holding opponents to a .133 batting average. Tommy Milone will follow Wisler and cover the bulk of innings Monday.
