Mariners' Matt Wisler: Opening Friday
Wisler will work as the opener Friday at Toronto, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
Wisler will serve as the opener for the second straight day after delivering a scoreless first frame Thursday. The 26-year-old has "started" five games this season and has yet to allow a run through seven innings. Wade LeBlanc will follow as the primary pitcher for the Mariners.
