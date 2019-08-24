Wisler (1-0) allowed a hit and struck out one over two-thirds of an inning, earning in the win in Friday's 7-4 win over the Blue Jays.

Wisler did allow an inherited runner to score, which tied the game, but the right-hander became the pitcher of record as the Mariners rallied for three runs in the bottom half of the sixth inning. He's pitched to a 1.80 ERA and 0.93 WHIP with 18 strikeouts in 15 innings in 14 appearances -- seven as an opener -- with the Mariners.