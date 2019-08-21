Mariners' Matt Wisler: Scoreless frame as opener
Wisler served as the opener in a win over the Rays on Tuesday, firing a scoreless first inning during which he allowed a hit and issued a walk.
Wisler ended up throwing 26 pitches during his one frame due to some control issues, but he was able to extend his scoreless streak as an opener this season to nine innings. The right-hander also boasts a .133 BAA and has allowed just one extra-base hit, a double, in that capacity.
