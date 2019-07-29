Wisler served as the opener in Sunday's extra-inning win over the Tigers, firing two perfect innings during which he recorded two strikeouts.

Wisler now has three straight scoreless appearances, with two of those coming in the role of opener. The 26-year-old's modest stretch of success comes in the wake of Wisler giving up an earned run in each of his first three appearances with the Mariners after being acquired in a trade with the Padres in late June. Wisler could certainly continue seeing opener opportunities during the remainder of the season, given his ability to work multiple innings.