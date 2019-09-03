Mariners' Matt Wisler: Takes first loss
Wisler (1-1) was credited with his fourth hold but also charged with a loss against the Cubs on Monday, allowing two earned runs on two walks while also recording three strikeouts across 1.1 innings.
Wisler managed the rather unlikely feat of surrendering a pair of runs while not allowing any hits, although both crossed the plate after he'd left the game. Wisler has been charged with multiple earned runs in two of his last five appearances overall, but he's been highly reliable otherwise in the second half. The right-hander has four holds and a win since the All-Star break while also generating a respectable 3.93 ERA and .225 BAA across 18.1 innings.
