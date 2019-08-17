Wisler struck out two in a scoreless inning Friday night against the Blue Jays.

Wisler opened Friday's contest, and he did his job before the Mariners turned the ball over to Wade LeBlanc. The 26-year-old right-hander has now turned in nine consecutive scoreless outings, fanning 13 while walking none over that stretch (10.1 innings). Wisler sports a 4.25 ERA and 1.30 WHIP with 50 strikeouts over 42.1 innings this season.

