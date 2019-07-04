Wisler was acquired by the Mariners from the Padres for cash considerations Thursday.

Wisler was designated for assignment over the weekend and the Mariners opted to acquire him via trade rather than risk a waiver claim. It's the second time this season the 26-year-old has been DFA'd and subsequently traded. Wisler has a 5.28 ERA, 1.52 WHIP and 34:10 K:B over 29 innings this season.