Boyd (elbow) fired two scoreless innings during which he allowed a hit and recorded three strikeouts in Triple-A Tacoma's win over Salt Lake on Tuesday.

The impressive effort, which earned Boyd the second hold of his rehab assignment, was a welcome rebound after he'd given up a pair of runs over two innings in his prior appearance with the Rainiers. The left-hander actually threw fewer pitches Tuesday (23) than in that outing (40) due to a much more efficient performance which saw Boyd pound 17 of his offerings in for strikes. The 31-year-old now has three scoreless efforts in his first four trips to the mound with Tacoma, but he's likely to still log at least one more appearance before activation is considered.