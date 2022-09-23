Boyd (2-0) secured the win over the Athletics on Thursday, firing two scoreless innings during which he allowed a hit and recorded a strikeout.
The veteran southpaw pounded 20 of his 25 pitches in for strikes while giving the Mariners a pair of valuable frames following a short start from George Kirby. Boyd has been an invaluable asset to manager Scott Servais as a multi-inning left-handed bullpen option, scattering four hits across 8.1 scoreless frames during his first six appearances since being activated from the injured list Sept. 1.
