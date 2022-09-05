Boyd (1-0) picked up the victory in an extra-innings win over the Guardians on Sunday, firing a scoreless 10th inning during which he issued three walks (two intentional).

It was quite the eventful frame for Boyd, who intentionally put Jose Ramirez on to start the inning and then got Josh Naylor to hit into a double play that moved phantom runner Amed Rosario over to third base. After another intentional free pass to Oscar Gonzalez, Boyd then loaded the bases by legitimately walking Andres Gimenez before finally retiring Mike Freeman on a flyout with the bases juiced. The appearance was the southpaw's second since being activated from the injured list Thursday, with the first also a scoreless one-inning effort that unfolded that same day.