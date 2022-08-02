The Mariners acquired Boyd (elbow) from the Giants on Tuesday, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.

Boyd's move appears to be an addendum to the previously reported trade which sent Curt Casali (oblique) from San Francisco to Seattle in exchange for Michael Stryffeler, meaning the Mariners will be getting a pair of injured players in exchange for the Double-A reliever. Boyd hasn't thrown a pitch in an organized game this year as he makes his way back from flexor tendon surgery, but he resumed throwing in late July after a six-week setback. He theoretically provides the Mariners with some extra rotation depth after he posted a career-best 3.89 ERA for the Tigers last season, but it's possible he'll only have time to return as a reliever in 2022. He's set to become a free agent this winter.