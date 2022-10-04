Boyd fired three scoreless relief innings during which he allowed one walk and recorded five strikeouts in a loss to the Tigers on Monday.

The left-hander bedeviled his former club with a sharp performance in which he recorded first-pitch strikes on all 10 batters he faced and rang up 11 swings and misses overall. Boyd's body of work since making his Sept. 1 debut has to give manager Scott Servais some peace of mind heading into the postseason, as the one-time starter, who can cover multiple innings when necessary, now boasts a 2-0 record, 1.35 ERA and 0.98 WHIP across 10 appearances.