The Mariners plan to activate Boyd (elbow) from the 60-day injured list Thursday, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.
Boyd has struck out seven in four scoreless innings across his last three rehab appearances, suggesting he could be a valuable addition to Seattle's bullpen down the stretch. The lefty has yet to appear in an MLB game this year after undergoing flexor tendon surgery last September.
More News
-
Mariners' Matthew Boyd: Strong in last two rehab outings•
-
Mariners' Matthew Boyd: Bounces back in latest rehab•
-
Mariners' Matthew Boyd: Works up to two innings Friday•
-
Mariners' Matthew Boyd: Begins rehab assignment•
-
Mariners' Matthew Boyd: Throwing to hitters•
-
Mariners' Matthew Boyd: Sent to Seattle•