Boyd (elbow) took the loss for Triple-A Tacoma against Albuquerque on Friday, allowing two earned runs on two hits, a balk and a hit batsman while recording four strikeouts.

As the busy final line implies, Boyd had some control issues in his third rehab appearance. The veteran southpaw did work up to 40 pitches (26 strikes), and his swing-and-miss stuff was encouraging. Boyd had logged a pair of scoreless one-inning outings in his first two trips to the mound for the Rainiers, and the Associated Press reports manager Scott Servais estimates the 31-year-old could join the big-league bullpen within the next two weeks.