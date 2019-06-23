Mariners' Matthew Carasiti: Contract selected by Seattle
Carasiti's contract was selected by the Mariners on Sunday.
Carasiti joined the Cubs on a minor-league deal over the offseason but was released in early June despite a strong 2.67 ERA in 27 innings for Triple-A Iowa. He'll give the Mariners an option out of the bullpen and will be looking to lower his career 9.19 ERA, recorded in a 15.2-inning stint for the Rockies back in 2016.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 14 Fantasy Baseball rankings, sims
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 14 Preview: Top 10 Sleeper Hitters
With a series in London and a series in Colorado, Week 14 is fit for some interesting lineup...
-
Week 14 Preview: Two-Start Pitchers
The list of two-start pitchers for Week 14 is on the shorter side. Scott White looks to a boring...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, trade values
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Bullpen Report: Iglesias or Lorenzen?
The Reds have thrown everybody for a loop with their recent bullpen usage, and Luke Jackson...
-
Waivers: Alzolay, Gallen make case
On a day of mostly bad pitching, the newcomers stood out, according to Scott White.