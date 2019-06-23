Carasiti's contract was selected by the Mariners on Sunday.

Carasiti joined the Cubs on a minor-league deal over the offseason but was released in early June despite a strong 2.67 ERA in 27 innings for Triple-A Iowa. He'll give the Mariners an option out of the bullpen and will be looking to lower his career 9.19 ERA, recorded in a 15.2-inning stint for the Rockies back in 2016.

