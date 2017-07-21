Mariners' Max Povse: Touched up in return to majors
Povse allowed two unearned runs on two hits over one inning in Thursday's 4-1 loss to the Yankees.
Called up from Triple-A Tacoma earlier in the day, the rookie was partly done in by Robinson Cano's throwing error, which allowed two runs to score. Povse has made three appearances overall with the Mariners this season, allowing five runs in 3.2 innings.
