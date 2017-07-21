Povse allowed two unearned runs on two hits over one inning in Thursday's 4-1 loss to the Yankees.

Called up from Triple-A Tacoma earlier in the day, the rookie was partly done in by Robinson Cano's throwing error, which allowed two runs to score. Povse has made three appearances overall with the Mariners this season, allowing five runs in 3.2 innings.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast