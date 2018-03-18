Morin was moved from the Mariners' spring training to minor-league camp Sunday.

Morin threw a combined 20 innings over 16 games between the Angels and Royals last season, during which he scraped together a lackluster 7.20 ERA and 1.70 WHIP. His subpar performance continued this spring, as he allowed seven runs over just 5.1 innings (six games).

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories