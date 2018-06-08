Mariners' Michael Morin: Contract selected by Seattle
Morin was called up from Triple-A Tacoma on Friday, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.
Morin will add a little extra depth to the Mariners' bullpen after the club placed Juan Nicasio (knee) and Dan Altavilla (elbow) on the 10-day DL prior to Friday's contest. Expect to see Morin utilized out of low-leverage situations, as he is yet to pitch in the big leagues this season.
More News
-
Mariners' Michael Morin: Assigned to minor-league camp•
-
Mariners' Michael Morin: Outrighted to Triple-A•
-
Mariners' Michael Morin: Claimed by Mariners•
-
Royals' Michael Morin: Inks one-year deal with Kansas City•
-
Royals' Michael Morin: Claimed by Royals•
-
Angels' Michael Morin: Designated for assignment•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Six part-timers worth the time
Our Scott White is careful not to rely on part-timers in Fantasy, but he might make an exception...
-
'Pen report: Making sense of the ninth
Mark Melancon is back from the DL, and Zach Britton will soon follow. But are they automatics...
-
Waivers: Recent hot streaks for real?
Are recent surges from Mike Leake and Joc Pederson for real? Heath Cummings looks at that and...
-
Waivers: It's Blake and Jake time
Looking for upside on the wire? How about a closer? We've got options for you.
-
Beeks, Bauers up; Reyes down for count
It's a big week for prospects, including two promotions in the AL East. But it's not all roses,...
-
Fantasy Baseball trades: Back Ramirez
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart