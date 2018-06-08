Morin was called up from Triple-A Tacoma on Friday, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Morin will add a little extra depth to the Mariners' bullpen after the club placed Juan Nicasio (knee) and Dan Altavilla (elbow) on the 10-day DL prior to Friday's contest. Expect to see Morin utilized out of low-leverage situations, as he is yet to pitch in the big leagues this season.