Mariners' Michael Morin: Designated for assignment Thursday
Morin was designated for assignment by the Mariners on Thursday.
Morin made just two appearances with the big club after having his contract purchased from Triple-A Tacoma on June 8, allowing one run while striking out three across two innings of relief. Given his prior big-league experience, Morin could draw some interest on waivers.
More News
-
Mariners' Michael Morin: Contract selected by Seattle•
-
Mariners' Michael Morin: Assigned to minor-league camp•
-
Mariners' Michael Morin: Outrighted to Triple-A•
-
Mariners' Michael Morin: Claimed by Mariners•
-
Royals' Michael Morin: Inks one-year deal with Kansas City•
-
Royals' Michael Morin: Claimed by Royals•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Soroka's sparkling return
Generally speaking, it's smart to avoid pitchers in their first start back from the DL. Mike...
-
Prospects Report: Yankee rumblings
Scott White says pitcher Jonathan Loaisiga may have staying power even if he's looking at a...
-
Podcast: Worryometer
We’ll tell you which players our listeners are worried about and whether or not our Podcast...
-
Fantasy baseball: Merrifield moving up
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Waivers: Replacing Miggy
Heath Cummings has two replacements for Miguel Cabrera and says John Hicks is a must-start...
-
Martinez elevating his game
Jose Martinez has always had the tools. Now, he's putting them to use, Chris Towers says.