Mariners' Michael Morin: Outrighted to Triple-A
Morin cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Tacoma on Saturday.
Morin has a mediocre 4.60 ERA in 172 career major-league innings split between three organizations. He's recorded a 3.24 ERA in 25 innings for Tacoma so far this season and has allowed one run in two big-league innings for the Mariners.
