Morin was outrighted to Triple-A Tacoma on Wednesday, Shannon Drayer of MyNorthwest.com reports.

This move takes Morin off the 40-man roster. During the 2017 season, Morin shuffled between the Triple-A and major-league level for the Angels before being designated for assignment and winding up with Kansas City for the last three weeks of the year. In total, he posted a 7.20 ERA over 16 big-league games and will be utilized as organizational depth for Seattle in 2018.