Mariners' Michael Morin: Returns to Mariners
Morin had his contract selected by the Mariners on Friday, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.
Morin was designated for assignment and outrighted to Triple-A Tacoma in mid-June, where he has a 3.60 ERA and 1.20 WHIP with 36 strikeouts over 35 innings. The 27-year-old will likely take up a low-leverage role as the Mariners approach the All-Star break.
