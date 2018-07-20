Mariners' Michael Morin: Sent down to minors
Morin was outrighted to Triple-A Tacoma on Friday.
Morin has appeared in just three games for the Mariners this season and will continue his campaign back at the Triple-A level after being cast off the roster. In a corresponding move, the club recalled Daniel Vogelbach and John Andreoli.
