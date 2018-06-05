Mariners' Michael Plassmeyer: Snagged by Mariners in fourth round

The Mariners have selected Plassmeyer with the 118th overall pick in the 2018 first-year player draft.

A low-ceiling college lefty out of Missouri, Plassmeyer has a solid 6-foot-2, 197-pound frame and a decent three-pitch mix that plays up thanks to above-average control. He has faced the best competition in the college ranks pitching in the SEC, and has high spin rates on his pitches, so it's easy to see why he appealed to Seattle in the fourth round. However, Plassmeyer lacks a plus pitch, so it's hard to get excited about him in fantasy.