Baumann (2-0) got the win in an extra-inning victory over the Astros on Wednesday, firing a perfect 10th inning.

Just traded to the Mariners from the Orioles on May 22, Baumann was making his second appearance in a Seattle uniform Wednesday and was called on in the 10th after closer Andres Munoz had already worked the ninth. Baumann delivered nearly got through the inning on a minimum number of pitches, locating all five pitches for strikes while retiring Chas McCormick, Victor Caratini and Jose Altuve. The veteran right-hander then became the pitcher of record when J.P. Crawford hit a walk-off sacrifice fly in the home half of the frame, giving Baumann his first win since April 10 in what was his fifth straight scoreless appearance.