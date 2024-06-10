Baumann (3-0) allowed two runs on two hits in one inning Sunday. He struck out three and earned a win after blowing a save chance against Kansas City.

Baumann coughed up a game-tying, two-run shot to MJ Melendez with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning. Fortunately for Baumann, the Mariners tallied three runs in the 10th inning to give him the win. Prior to Sunday's outing, he'd pitched 5.2 innings without allowing an earned run since joining Seattle. He now owns a 3.24 ERA with a 24:12 K:BB through 25 total innings this season. Andres Munoz returned from a back injury Sunday and should see most of the ninth-inning work moving forward, assuming he's healthy.