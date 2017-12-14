Mariners' Mike Ford: Lands with Mariners in Rule 5 draft
Ford was selected by the Mariners with the 14th overall pick in the Rule 5 draft Thursday.
Rule 5 picks rarely end up contributing in fantasy, but Ford might have the best chance of this year's class. He is a 25-year-old first baseman who has never played in the majors, but his numbers last year were awfully impressive. Ford had a .270/.404/.471 slash line with 20 home runs and a 72:94 K:BB in 126 games between Double-A and Triple-A. Entering the season, Ryon Healy and Daniel Vogelbach are ahead of Ford on the organizational depth chart, but they are not imposing figures, relative to the rest of the league's first basemen. Ford will need to be kept on the active roster all season, otherwise he will be exposed to waivers and offered back to the Yankees.
More News
-
Ozuna further clogs Cards outfield
The Cardinals' pursuit of Giancarlo Stanton ended with them acquiring Marcell Ozuna, but Scott...
-
Stanton ups the value of other Yankees
With Saturday's trade, Giancarlo Stanton teams up with Aaron Judge to make the Yankees' already...
-
How does Ohtani fit with Angels?
Shohei Ohtani has made his decision, but how exactly the Angels plan to use him remains anybody's...
-
Dee Gordon trade hurts long-term outlook
Dee Gordon has a new team and a new position. He'll play the outfield in Seattle, which could...
-
Rating Ohtani's seven destinations
Shohei Ohtani reportedly has narrowed the field to seven teams. Where would the two-way sensation...
-
Imagining 2018's first two rounds
Busy daydreaming how your team might look next year? This should help. Scott White projects...