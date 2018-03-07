Ford, a Rule 5 pick, could act as the starting first baseman if Ryon Healy (hand) isn't ready by Opening Day, Matt Calkins of The Seattle Times reports.

At this point, Healy is expected to be ready around Opening Day, but Ford certainly offers plenty of intrigue if he can land a few starts. The 25-year-old slugger has just three hits in 19 spring at-bats, but two of them have gone for extra-bases. He does have five strikeouts, but the four walks he's drawn are also encouraging. Dan Vogelbach is also in the mix for the spot, but a quick return by Healy could make this a moot point.