Mariners' Mike Leake: Allows 10 hits in Wednesday's start

Leake (1-1) allowed four earned runs on 10 hits and a walk over six innings in Wednesday's 7-4 Cactus League win over the Brewers. He struck out four.

The right-hander isn't missing many bats as spring winds down, as he's now allowed 10 earned runs on 19 hits -- including three home runs -- over 10 innings across his last pair of appearances. Leake reported some fatigue after his last start and planned to get extra rest leading up to Wednesday's outing, but the results ultimately were a mixed bag for the projected No. 3 starter.