Leake allowed six runs (five earned) on nine hits in 5.1 innings Tuesday, striking out two and walking none in a no-decision against the Rangers.

This was the third start in which Leake has allowed five or more earned runs, and his ERA now stands at an even 6.00. The 30-year-old has thrown three quality starts, but his .301 batting average against and 1.53 WHIP make him a hard person to trust. His next start will be against the Tigers at home.