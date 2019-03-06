Leake allowed five runs on eight hits and one walk while striking out four over 3.2 innings Tuesday against the Padres.

Leake started out with two scoreless innings but faltered during the third and fourth innings, including giving up back-to-back homers to start the fourth. The 31-year-old has allowed five runs on 10 hits over 8.2 innings over three spring training starts.

