Leake (2-2) allowed four earned runs on six hits and two walks while striking out four across six innings to take the loss Sunday against the Angels.

Leake was burned by surrendering three homers, accounting for all four of his earned runs. Otherwise, he did work efficiently, needing only 81 pitches to retire 18 batters. Despite the poor outing, Leake has managed three quality starts in five chances this season and will look to get back on track in his next start, likely to come Saturday against the Rangers.