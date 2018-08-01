Mariners' Mike Leake: Allows three in loss
Leake (8-7) took the loss Tuesday, allowing three runs on eight hits while striking out four over six innings against the Astros.
Leake rolled through the first few frames then ran into trouble the third time through the order, allowing a run in the fifth and two more in the sixth. It still counts as a quality start, and the 30-year-old has thrown three of those in a row. His 5.4 K/9 isn't of much value for fantasy purposes, but he's got a 4.16 ERA and pitches for a club that should provide ample opportunities to pick up wins. Next up is a home start Sunday against the Blue Jays.
