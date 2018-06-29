Leake threw seven innings Thursday, allowing two runs on five hits (two home runs), a walk and six strikeouts in a 4-2 win over Baltimore.

Leake was taken deep twice in the fourth inning by Manny Machado and Chris Davis, but aside from that had a pretty clean outing. The 5-foot-10 righty finished May with a 4.97 ERA, but has lowered that to a respectable 4.01 after Thursday's outing. Leake will take the mound next Wednesday against the Angels with a chance to drop that ERA below 4.00 for the first time since April.