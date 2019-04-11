Mariners' Mike Leake: Avoids loss thanks to offense
Leake allowed four runs on five hits and two walks while striking out four over five innings Thursday against the Royals. He didn't factor into the decision.
Leake turned in his worst outing of the season to this point, surrendering three home runs on the day, but the Mariners' late rally would get him off the hook for the loss. The 31-year-old right-hander owns a 2-0 record with a 4.15 ERA and 17 strikeouts over 17.1 frames to begin the 2019 campaign. Leake's next outing lines up for Tuesday against Cleveland.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2019 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 4
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Prospects: Soroka pushing to return
The Braves' starting five appears set for now, but the next man up may not be who you thought...
-
Waiver wire, winners and losers
Daniel Vogelbach continues to rake, but it's the resurgent outings for Jose Quintana and Jeff...
-
Rankings Risers and Fallers
Heath Cummings looks at risers and fallers in his rankings after the first two weeks of the...
-
Trade mailbag
Looking to make a trade? We took a handful of our reader's trade scenarios and put our numbers...
-
Hold on: Scott's 'Do-Not-Drop' List
Wondering who you can drop for the latest player making noise on the waiver wire? Scott White...