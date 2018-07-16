Leake didn't factor into the decision against Colorado on Sunday, giving up two runs (one earned) on six hits over six innings, striking out four and walking two in Seattle's 4-3 defeat.

Coming off a rough start that saw him give up five earned over four innings to the Angels, Leake was able to rebound with a solid outing against a tough Colorado lineup. However, he would have to settle for the no-decision after his bullpen was tagged for a couple of runs after he left the contest. He now sports a 4.22 ERA and a 1.33 WHIP through 121.2 innings ahead of the All-Star break.