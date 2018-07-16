Mariners' Mike Leake: Bounces back with sharp outing
Leake didn't factor into the decision against Colorado on Sunday, giving up two runs (one earned) on six hits over six innings, striking out four and walking two in Seattle's 4-3 defeat.
Coming off a rough start that saw him give up five earned over four innings to the Angels, Leake was able to rebound with a solid outing against a tough Colorado lineup. However, he would have to settle for the no-decision after his bullpen was tagged for a couple of runs after he left the contest. He now sports a 4.22 ERA and a 1.33 WHIP through 121.2 innings ahead of the All-Star break.
