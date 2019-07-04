Leake did not factor in the decision during Wednesday's loss despite holding the Cardinals scoreless over 7.2 innings while scattering five hits and seven strikeouts.

Leake put on quite a show in front of his former team, blanking the Cardinals without issuing any free passes. The right-hander punched out Yadier Molina and Kolten Wong in the eighth inning and probably would have stayed in if he hadn't allowed a single to Harrison Bader on his 96th pitch. Regardless, Leake exited the game in line for the win with a 2-0 lead, which was completely destroyed by the bullpen. On the bright side, the 31-year-old has not issued any walks in eight of his 18 starts. He'll carry a 4.32 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 83:17 K:BB into the All-Star break.