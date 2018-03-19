Mariners' Mike Leake: Contact increasing as spring unfolds
Leake's spring ERA is up to 5.19 following a Friday Cactus League outing against the Rangers in which he surrendered six earned runs on nine hits -- including three home runs -- and a hit batsman over four innings.
Leake's performances have progressively deteriorated as spring has unfolded, following a pair of scoreless outings to open the exhibition calendar. The veteran right-hander has now surrendered 11 runs (10 earned) across the 12.1 innings spanning his last three starts. Leake reportedly attributes at least part of the decline to fatigue, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports, which would help explain why his fastball was down to as low as 89 mph against the Rangers. The 31-year-old's plan was to get additional rest leading into a likely start against a Brewers split-squad on Wednesday.
