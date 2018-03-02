Mariners' Mike Leake: Continued success in Thursday start
Leake fired three scoreless innings in Thursday's 4-3 Cactus League loss to the Royals, recording four strikeouts. He also recorded a pickoff at second base.
The veteran right-hander needed only an efficient 19 pitches to get through his trio of frames, and as per Greg Johns of MLB.com, he was particularly pleased with the control he had over his changeup. Leake has reportedly been working on slowing down his average speed on the pitch to the low 80s in an effort to differentiate it further from his fastball. Now having blanked opposing batters for five innings over his first two spring starts, the 30-year-old will look to continue his success in a likely start against the Rockies next Tuesday or Athletics on Wednesday.
