Manager Scott Servais said Wednesday that Leake (illness) will likely pitch this weekend in Arizona, TJ Cotterill of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.

Leake was scratched from Tuesday's projected start due to illness but it looks like he will be back in action after a few days off. If he's unable to go this weekend, look for Felix Hernandez to take the mound during the series finale.

