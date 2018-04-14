Leake (2-0) had to settle for a no-decision in Friday's 7-4 win over the A's, giving up three runs on seven hits and two walks over six innings while striking out four.

Home runs by Khris Davis and Matt Chapman accounted for all the scoring off Leake, who threw 56 of 94 pitches for strikes while recording his second quality start in three outings. The veteran will take a 3.50 ERA into his next start Wednesday at home against the Astros.