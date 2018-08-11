Mariners' Mike Leake: Delivers quality start
Leake didn't factor into the decision in Friday's 5-2 win over the Astros, giving up two runs on eight hits and a walk over six innings while striking out four.
The right-hander has been rock solid lately no matter the situation or opponent, delivering quality starts in five straight outings -- including one in Coors Field and two against Houston. Despite Leake's 3.19 ERA over that stretch, however, his record is only 0-1. He'll look to pick up his first win since June 23 when he takes the mound Wednesday in Oakland.
