Leake didn't factor into the decision in Friday's 5-2 win over the Astros, giving up two runs on eight hits and a walk over six innings while striking out four.

The right-hander has been rock solid lately no matter the situation or opponent, delivering quality starts in five straight outings -- including one in Coors Field and two against Houston. Despite Leake's 3.19 ERA over that stretch, however, his record is only 0-1. He'll look to pick up his first win since June 23 when he takes the mound Wednesday in Oakland.