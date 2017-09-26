Mariners' Mike Leake: Done for season
Leake is dealing with a minor lat injury and will not make another start before the end of the regular season, Bob Dutton of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.
Leake has been dealing with the lat issues since coming over from the Cardinals via trade earlier in the year, and seeing as the Mariners are already out of playoff contention, they'll play it safe and end his season early. The 29-year-old compiled a 2.53 ERA and 27:2 K:BB in 32 innings (five starts) for the Mariners this season. Andrew Moore is expected to start in his place Saturday.
More News
-
Mariners' Mike Leake: Handed 13th loss Sunday•
-
Mariners' Mike Leake: Gets no-decision Tuesday despite quality start•
-
Mariners' Mike Leake: Three starts, three wins with new club•
-
Mariners' Mike Leake: Keeps rolling Friday•
-
Mariners' Mike Leake: Start pushed to Friday•
-
Mariners' Mike Leake: Shines in Mariners debut•
-
Waivers: Hot-hand play or Bryce Harper?
Is Bryce Harper a better bet than a waiver claim like Justin Bour or Jacoby Ellsbury? Scott...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
The end of the regular season makes for some curious pitching choices, which of course only...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
Final week of the season means things aren't going to go as planned, and that's certainly the...
-
Waivers: Not Hunter Renfroe? Then who?
Is Hunter Renfroe's three-homer game reason enough to add him? Scott White says now may not...
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
The Twins have terrific matchups in Fantasy Week 25 (Sept. 18-25), as do the Athletics and...