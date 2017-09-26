Mariners' Mike Leake: Done for season

Leake is dealing with a minor lat injury and will not make another start before the end of the regular season, Bob Dutton of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.

Leake has been dealing with the lat issues since coming over from the Cardinals via trade earlier in the year, and seeing as the Mariners are already out of playoff contention, they'll play it safe and end his season early. The 29-year-old compiled a 2.53 ERA and 27:2 K:BB in 32 innings (five starts) for the Mariners this season. Andrew Moore is expected to start in his place Saturday.