Leake (10-9) allowed one earned run on four hits and a walk while striking out five across seven innings to earn the win Thursday against the Angels.

Leake shut down the Angels lineup by peppering the strike zone -- 80 of his 114 pitches went for strikes -- and generating ground balls. That's been his approach much of the season, as he has a 49.2 percent groundball rate and allowed only 1.7 BB/9. That's led to mixed results, though his ERA is below 4.00 for only the second time since Apr. 13.