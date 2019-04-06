Leake (2-0) allowed two runs on nine hits and no walks over 6.1 innings while striking out six to pick up the win over the White Sox on Saturday.

The 31-year-old put up a nearly identical line as his first start, permitting only two solo homers - to Jose Abreu in the fourth and Tim Anderson in the seventh. Leake has a 2.92 ERA and a 13:2 K:BB after two starts, and he currently lines up to face the Royals on the road Thursday.