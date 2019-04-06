Mariners' Mike Leake: Earns second win
Leake (2-0) allowed two runs on nine hits and no walks over 6.1 innings while striking out six to pick up the win over the White Sox on Saturday.
The 31-year-old put up a nearly identical line as his first start, permitting only two solo homers - to Jose Abreu in the fourth and Tim Anderson in the seventh. Leake has a 2.92 ERA and a 13:2 K:BB after two starts, and he currently lines up to face the Royals on the road Thursday.
Mariners' Mike Leake: Pitches around seven hits in win
Mariners' Mike Leake: Knocked around in exhibition
Mariners' Mike Leake: Some improvement in latest start
Mariners' Mike Leake: Allows five runs
Mariners' Mike Leake: Misses out on final start
Mariners' Mike Leake: Rocked for six runs vs. Oakland
Fantasy Baseball trade chart for Week 2
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 3
Yandy Diaz is elevating the ball as hoped, and Jay Bruce is looking healthy and powerful again....
Week 3 Waiver Targets
Our Fantasy Baseball crew gives you the top waiver-wire adds from the past week, heading into...
Week 3 two-start pitcher rankings
There's no shortage of usable two-start options in Week 3, according to Scott White, including...
FBT Podcast: Rating overreactions
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast talks the key news, overreactions, most added and looks...
Prospects Report: Top five to stash
The minor-league season is just beginning, giving prospects a chance to state their cases for...