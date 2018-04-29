Leake (3-2) allowed four earned runs on six hits while walking one and striking out six across six innings to earn the win Saturday against the Indians.

After two consecutive poor outings, including an eight earned run debacle in his last outing, Leake turned in a respectable performance Saturday. He was able to pound the strike zone as a result of tremendous run support, which he used to his advantage by throwing 64-of-98 pitches for strikes. Even so, he missed a baseline quality start and has now allowed 17 earned runs over his last 15.1 innings of work.