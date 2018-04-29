Mariners' Mike Leake: Earns win Saturday
Leake (3-2) allowed four earned runs on six hits while walking one and striking out six across six innings to earn the win Saturday against the Indians.
After two consecutive poor outings, including an eight earned run debacle in his last outing, Leake turned in a respectable performance Saturday. He was able to pound the strike zone as a result of tremendous run support, which he used to his advantage by throwing 64-of-98 pitches for strikes. Even so, he missed a baseline quality start and has now allowed 17 earned runs over his last 15.1 innings of work.
More News
-
Mariners' Mike Leake: Shelled for eight runs in loss•
-
Mariners' Mike Leake: Takes first loss to Astros•
-
Mariners' Mike Leake: Delivers quality start Friday•
-
Mariners' Mike Leake: Grabs win despite control problems Saturday•
-
Mariners' Mike Leake: Wins first start of 2018•
-
Mariners' Mike Leake: Allows 10 hits in Wednesday's start•
-
Fantasy baseball: Bench Benintendi
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 6
While the sleeper hitters are comprised of one-and-dones most weeks, Scott White thinks most...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 6
Some of the best pitchers in baseball are in line for two starts in Fantasy Week 6 (April 30-May...
-
Deep league waiver wire
Heath Cummings looks at five players you should add in deeper leagues
-
Prospects: Calhoun, Adames closing in
A recent wave of call-ups makes for a new cast of characters in this week's Prospects Report....
-
Podcast: Struggling starting pitchers
Is it time to start worrying about some struggling starting pitchers, and is Clayton Kershaw...