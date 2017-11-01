Mariners' Mike Leake: Enjoyed move to Seattle

Leake was able to manage a sore lat muscle after getting traded to Seattle, and is poised to be one of the team's rotation anchors in 2018, Josh Horton of MLB.com reports.

He posted a 2.53 ERA and 2.25 FIP in five starts after joining the Mariners, but was shut down once they were eliminated from playoff contention. The move seemed to suit Leake, a San Diego native who went to Arizona State. "There definitely is a culture difference between the two," Leake said of leaving St. Louis. "I think a laid-back environment is good for the game of baseball in general. It's such a long season. You've got to be loose to know each other better, so it's nice to be back west." Leake won't be a major difference maker in fantasy, but at his best he can eat innings and qualify for wins without sinking ratios.