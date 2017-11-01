Mariners' Mike Leake: Enjoyed move to Seattle
Leake was able to manage a sore lat muscle after getting traded to Seattle, and is poised to be one of the team's rotation anchors in 2018, Josh Horton of MLB.com reports.
He posted a 2.53 ERA and 2.25 FIP in five starts after joining the Mariners, but was shut down once they were eliminated from playoff contention. The move seemed to suit Leake, a San Diego native who went to Arizona State. "There definitely is a culture difference between the two," Leake said of leaving St. Louis. "I think a laid-back environment is good for the game of baseball in general. It's such a long season. You've got to be loose to know each other better, so it's nice to be back west." Leake won't be a major difference maker in fantasy, but at his best he can eat innings and qualify for wins without sinking ratios.
More News
-
Mariners' Mike Leake: Done for season•
-
Mariners' Mike Leake: Handed 13th loss Sunday•
-
Mariners' Mike Leake: Gets no-decision Tuesday despite quality start•
-
Mariners' Mike Leake: Three starts, three wins with new club•
-
Mariners' Mike Leake: Keeps rolling Friday•
-
Mariners' Mike Leake: Start pushed to Friday•
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 shortstop
Shortstop isn't the wasteland it used to be, and the top tier seems to grow every year. But...
-
2018 third base rankings
Josh Donaldson's strong finish wasn't enough to keep him in the first-round discussion, but...
-
2018 second base rankings
Second base is as deep as any infield position these days, but it's lacking in true standouts....
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 first base rankings
First base has traditionally been the deepest position in Fantasy Baseball, and some newcomers...
-
Early 2018 Positional Rankings
Check out Scott White and Heath Cumming's first batch of rankings for the 2018 Fantasy sea...
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 catcher rankings
Buster Posey has been a fixture atop the catcher rankings since breaking into the league in...